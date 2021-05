Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 19:39 Hits: 1

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Tuesday said in an interview with The Hill that he thinks it would be a “big mistake” to pay for an infrastructure package through a gas tax increase instead of through raising taxes on...

