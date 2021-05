Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 14:59 Hits: 4

Chick-fil-A is facing a shortage of its beloved "Chick-fil-A Sauce" at locations across the U.S.In many of the 2,600 restaurants, employees have been told they are only allowed to give out one sauce packet per food item ordered."Due to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/553079-chick-fil-a-has-a-sauce-shortage