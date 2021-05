Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021

The Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution to repeal a rule governing partnerships between banks and third-party lenders that allow consumers to take loans with interest rates above their states’ maximum.Senators voted 52-47 to pass a Congressional...

