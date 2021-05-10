5 questions for David Dollar on China’s economic and geopolitical ambitions

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 11:00 Hits: 4

By James Pethokoukis and David Dollar

How much can China’s economic success be attributed to their partial embrace of market economics? Is this success likely to continue in the coming decades? What does China want on the international stage? I recently discussed these questions, and more, with David Dollar.

David Dollar is a senior fellow in the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution and host of the Brookings trade podcast, Dollar & Sense. He is also the co-editor of China 2049: Economic Challenges of a Rising Global Power, released in June of last year.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: We often attribute China’s recent success to their adoption of market economics. Is that a true narrative?

Dollar: There are two basic narratives about China. One is that they took big steps away from their completely planned economy under Chairman Mao planning strategy and towards capitalism — big enough to generate all the positive dynamics of market economies. The other narrative is that it’s a very mixed economy with a lot of state enterprises and state intervention. Under this line of thinking, China is successful because they have this very effective authoritarian state.

I’m completely in the first camp. Considering where they started, they’ve made big leaps toward opening the economy to trade and foreign investment. They’ve created space for the domestic private sector and are making progress in improving intellectual property rights. So I emphasize the big change from complete planning to at least a partial market economy as the impetus of their success.

Is China still headed down that path? Now it seems we hear about the Chinese government and the Communist Party directing the economy. Does that mean the second path is more relevant right now?

As I see it, there’ve been fits and starts in their shift towards a market economy. China’s economic reforms definitely stalled under the previous Party Secretary Hu Jintao in the mid-2000s, and then again immediately after the global financial crisis in 2008.

An attendant serves tea next to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

More recently, Xi Jinping has taken over and done a lot to compress whatever little space there was for political debate. And while he’s definitely tightened up politically, I actually think there’ve been some very significant economic reforms in the last few years. China, for example, signed this big free trade agreement with the ASEAN countries — a significant step forward in opening the economy and creating more space for the domestic private sector.

So I think they’re continuing to move ahead with economic reform. It just tends to go in fits and starts. And if they continue to reform, then I expect that they’ll continue to be successful — they have the potential to grow at around 5 percent for quite a bit longer.

What are the key challenges to China achieving this?

They’ve got a lot of domestic challenges. First, they’re now in a very difficult demographic situation because of the decline in fertility. Their labor force has peaked and will soon decline, while the number of old people is going to rise explosively. They’re going to have fewer workers supporting an increasingly large group of retirees — a very significant economic challenge.

Also, when you have a state essentially intervening in property rights in an ad hoc way — as we’ve seen recently with a number of Chinese companies — that undermines the incentives to produce and innovate. No authoritarian country has ever reached above about 50 percent of US per-capita GDP in real terms (except for countries sitting on a lot of oil). So while China can continue to grow for a while, history suggests that without more political liberalization, freedom of speech, and strengthening of property rights (which requires democratic institutions), it’s unlikely that China will make it beyond about half of US real productivity.

China seems more aggressive than 10 years ago. What do they want internationally?

That’s a very complicated question. You can point to some examples that suggest that China just wants to fit into the existing system, which has largely been set up by the US following World War II. For example, I see China as a good player in the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. And it’s the sixth-largest donor to the concessional window of the World Bank.

But then, of course, we can quickly come up with a whole bunch of counterexamples. Their Belt and Road Initiative, for example, is lending money in a non-transparent way to quite a few developing countries. It often brings in Chinese contractors and workers and saddles some countries with excessive debt. There’s also their conduct in the South China Sea — a very clear counterexample because you’ve actually had a UN decision that they do not have rights over most of that area. So the Chinese position there basically runs against international law.

I think one of the things that’s complicated about assessing China is that you’ve got these contradictory examples — they appear to be fitting in with global norms in some areas and clearly violating international rules in others.

Some people want to treat China as a threat rather than just a competitor, like we treated the Soviet Union. What do you think about that?

I don’t subscribe to that view. I think the situation with China is very different from the situation with the Soviet Union. We had very little economic integration between the West and the Soviet Union back during the Cold War. Now you’ve got China deeply integrated into the world economy: It’s the largest trading nation, a major investor, and an important source of innovation.

If we want to go down the road of treating China as an adversary, we’re going to encounter a problem in that almost none of our traditional allies are going to follow us down that road, as they’re deeply integrated with China and don’t subscribe to a Cold War mentality. So we’d end up fighting that on our own, meaning it’s not likely to work out well.

Whether their positions change depends on Chinese behavior. If some of the trends that we’ve discussed — like Chinese activity in the South China Sea or undermining certain aspects of international trade and investment — accelerate, then you could certainly see some of our partners changing their attitudes.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” David Dollar is a senior fellow in the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution and host of the Brookings trade podcast, “Dollar and Sense.”

The post 5 questions for David Dollar on China’s economic and geopolitical ambitions appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/5-questions-for-david-dollar-on-chinas-economic-and-geopolitical-ambitions/