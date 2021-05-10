How jobless benefits might have affected that weak April jobs report

Articles

Published on Monday, 10 May 2021

By James Pethokoukis

If you obtained all your economics knowledge from Twitter, you might believe several interesting things. Such as: Washington could (a) raise corporate tax rates, capital gains taxes rates, and income tax rates; (b) toss in a surtax and a wealth tax; and (c) not have a smidgen of an effect on incentives to work, save, and invest in doing so. Debt and deficits? Not a problem today, tomorrow, or many, many tomorrows hence. And to talk about higher inflation and higher interest rates is to indulge in an economics of times past.

So it’s not surprising, really, that there’s widespread disbelief that one possible factor in last Friday’s disappointing April jobs report was workers staying on the sidelines due to the generous state of jobless benefits in place until September. Now keep in mind that those arguing there might be an impact are making a weak claim — that there is some impact. It’s an issue worth thinking about in the coming months, especially when some Democrats want to extend further the supplemental $300 payment from the federal government.

Consider: That extra $300 a week pushes the total unemployment insurance replacement rate above 100 percent for about half of all recipients. In other words, they receive more income by collecting benefits than by returning to work at their previous wage. As Goldman Sachs points out in a recent report: “For the median leisure and hospitality worker who earns $430 per week, their replacement rate increases from 50% without the $300 federal top-up to 120% with it.” Is it really so hard to see that such payments would affect worker incentives, especially in low-wage sectors?

One could point to other stats that suggest the $300 is playing a role. JPMorgan’s analysis of the April jobs report notes that “average hourly earnings handily beat expectations by rising 0.7% last month. This latter data point is good news for those with jobs, but will reinforce concerns that pandemic-era labor market policies are weighing on the effective supply of labor.” Or this from GS: “Elevated job vacancies, elevated quit rates, continued strength in wages, and many anecdotes suggest that the top-up is making it more difficult to fill open positions than one would expect at a 6.1% unemployment rate.”

It sure seems like something is going on with labor supply, and it’s not unreasonable to think that the bonus jobless benefit could be playing a role to some extent.

