Weighting narrative and empirical evidence biases in technology policy

By Bronwyn Howell

My last blog post explained how inherent biases in data collection and modelling can lead to biases in the decisions they inform. The current discussion of biases in algorithmic models that manipulate big data sets simply highlights risks that have always been present — and are thus not unique to policy and regulatory decisions around new technologies.

Current thinking about biases in decision-making owes much to the pioneering work of Nobel laureates Daniel Kahneman (along with his late colleague Amos Tversky), Vernon Smith, and Richard Thaler (with his colleague Cass Sunstein). This illustrious group overcame potential biases toward their own disciplines of expertise to bring together rich veins of understanding from economics, psychology, law, and public policy to address how individuals make important decisions. This necessarily includes how policymakers and regulatory agencies work collectively to make decisions about the future of industries and markets.

Memories of “lived experience”

An important consideration is the weight of individuals’ “lived experience” when assessing the effects of past events. This might, for example, influence decisions made in antitrust hearings or on whether to introduce regulatory constraints on dominant firms. Additionally, the need to hold a hearing and make such decisions may already have been subject to another well-documented bias: giving too much credibility to narratives that simplify complex scenarios by omitting “inconvenient” data that challenge the neatness of a story.

In “Thinking Fast and Slow,” Kahneman cites psychological research confirming that individuals recall the effects of a past event differently from what they reported while actually experiencing the event. This can apply for both pleasant and unpleasant experiences. Rather than remembering the average level of pleasure or pain experienced throughout the event, individuals instead recalled an average of its peak and ending moments. Kahneman calls these effects the “peak/end rule” and “duration neglect.”

The event ending badly — or a single bad experience — can override the memory of a considerable period in which the experience was less extreme. Thus, one bad experience with a telecommunications provider can be recalled and reported as the provider consistently performing below expectations. The submitters of such biased evidence truly believe it to be correct, even when confronted with data that suggests otherwise. Likewise, if the event ends well, this memory can override large periods of less satisfaction. This explains why individuals will voluntarily undergo painful events that, in the moment, they indicate they would never willingly repeat.

Evidence from the data

While it is difficult to continually record how individuals interpret and experience events as they occur, ranges of data contemporaneous with the events can indicate how individuals might have experienced them. To some extent, these models are subject to collection-related biases (as described in my last post). However, when taking these biases into account, the models can capture the average effects over the duration in question — which will most likely contrast with how the individuals remember the event.

The question for decision makers is: What weight should the evidence from each of these sources carry?

If the decision maker favors the evidence of the “remembering” individuals, they allot greater importance to using decision-making powers to satisfy individuals’ memories. By contrast, weighting the data models more heavily favors the interests of individuals as they experience the events. Economic models that use time series data to integrate experience over the entire period of interest may maximize measures of individuals’ welfare as they experience the event. But this will not necessarily lead to those individuals believing in hindsight that the “correct” decisions were made.

This explains why, for example, many reject the contention that the United States’ light-touch telecommunications regulatory regime has enabled it to enjoy a wide range of continually improving broadband experiences (as documented by historical records). It also explains why these doubters mistakenly believe some regulations (e.g., access regulation) have improved things when the data suggest otherwise.

A decision maker’s task is not an easy one

Therefore, a fundamental question for decision makers is whether to prioritize the interests of the “remembering” or “experiencing” individuals. The former suggests placing greater weight on factors that will influence peak and end experiences (and therefore memories); the latter on experiences throughout the given period. Economic models based on historical data have favored the latter, but more recent decision frames giving significant weight to so-called “lived experience” from individuals sharing their personal memories are increasingly influencing policy and regulatory decision making processes. How — if at all — should these interests be traded off?

The answer is not simple. Indeed, the dilemma suggests much philosophical debate still must occur. But nonetheless, it behoves decision makers to consider these potential biases when undertaking their deliberations.

