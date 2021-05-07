5 questions for Emily Hamilton on opportunities for better housing policy

Articles

By James Pethokoukis and Emily Hamilton

How has housing affordability gotten to be such a problem? What is its broader effect on the US economy? Has the Biden administration proposed policies that would help fix the issue? Recently, I discussed these questions and more with Emily Hamilton.

Emily is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, where her research focuses on urban economics and land-use policy. She’s the author of the recent report, “Opportunities for Better Federal Housing Policy: How the Biden Administration and Congress Can Improve Housing Affordability.”

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: How big of a problem is housing affordability, and what’s driving it?

Hamilton: It’s a huge problem. Right now, nearly half of the renting US households spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent. This generally leaves them without sufficient money left over to meet their other needs and save for the future. And this problem has been getting worse over.

In large part, this is due to local zoning restrictions that make it really difficult to build new construction housing (particularly lower-cost new construction) in places where demand for housing is very high. Almost every locality in the US implements something called “single-family zoning” combined with minimum lot sizes. Together, these rules mean that a detached, single-family house for one household is the only thing that can be built on a specific lot, and that lot has to be of a certain size. In effect, these rules cap the number of houses that can be built in a locality, meaning that housing is very expensive in places where land is also expensive.

Via Twenty20

What are the broader macroeconomic impacts of this?

These rules essentially limit the number of people who can live in some of the most productive parts of the country — people can’t live where their best job opportunities might be located, such as the California Bay Area. As a result, people are moving to places where housing is relatively affordable — like some Sunbelt cities, where it’s easy to build housing there under local rules.

While those are great places to live, when people move to where housing is affordable rather than to where the best job opportunities are, our economy doesn’t grow as much as it would otherwise. We’re losing out on innovations because people can’t live in the places where they could bring their ideas to fruition, and income mobility is stagnating because people aren’t moving from low-income parts of the country to high-income parts of the country as much as they used to.

President Biden’s infrastructure proposal contains some policies about affordable housing. Does it represent a step in the right direction?

Through a new grant program, the Biden proposal would reward localities for reforms by providing funding to local policymakers who change the rules of their zoning ordinances with the intent of making it easier to build more — and lower-cost — housing. That’s something I’m sympathetic to.

Unfortunately, Congress is pretty limited in what it can do to encourage local reform. This type of grant program — one that’s structured as a race-to-the-top program to reward localities for reforms — is about as good a change as can be done at the federal level. But many of the most exclusionary localities are also very wealthy, and they may not be as motivated by these grants as lower-income localities that are already doing less to obstruct housing construction. So while it is generally well-designed, it has some limitations built in.

I think it’s important for federal policymakers to look, not just at the rules on the books of local zoning ordinances, but also at housing market outcomes. Sometimes localities have sneaky barriers to building more housing, where they say they allow it, but they actually make it very hard to build them because of all the other limitations they impose. So sometimes the rules that appear to be big reforms don’t actually make a lot of new construction feasible.

What are some of the solutions here beyond just building more housing?

For one, the Biden campaign endorsed expanding what’s known as the Section 8 voucher program, which provides money to assist those who can’t afford housing. While I think that is ultimately the best way to improve outcomes for the lowest-income households, if you increase access to vouchers without reforming local zoning restrictions to make it easier to build lower-cost housing, housing affordability problems could get worse for households who earn too much to get those vouchers.

There’s also rent control, which has consequences for new housing supply but benefits tenants. There used to be quite a bipartisan consensus that rent control had a big risk of backfiring in terms of how much housing gets built and how it’s allocated. There have been a couple of recent state rent control laws in Oregon and California, but they’re not very binding and would only affect rental rates in the most extreme rent increases.

Another proposal that has gained popularity in recent years is for the government increase its funding for localities to build brand new, government-built, government-managed housing for people of a range of incomes. I’m not enthusiastic about the public housing approach at all, as the outcomes for tenants have been disastrous in terms of the quality of apartments available.

Which cities or regions would you advise policymakers to look at as good models for housing regulation?

As far as state-level preemptions, we’ve seen the most coming out of California because that’s where the problem is most severe and there’s the most widespread recognition that the status quo is failing a lot of people. California has done a really good job of making it easier for homeowners to build accessory dwellings and increasing multifamily housing construction opportunities.

At the local level, I am always interested in Houston, as it doesn’t zoning that separates commercial uses from residential uses. This means it’s feasible to build housing in many parts of the city where that just wouldn’t be allowed otherwise. And over the past couple of decades, Houston has made some important pro-density reforms. For example, it’s reduced the minimum lot size requirements to make townhouse construction feasible and has eliminated parking requirements in some of their neighborhoods that are closer to job centers.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.”Emily Hamilton is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, where her research focuses on urban economics and land-use policy.

