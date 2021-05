Articles

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) has ordered all federal, pandemic-related unemployment programs in the state to end on June 30, citing workforce shortages. In a memo to South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Director Daniel...

https://thehill.com/policy/finance/552273-south-carolina-governor-to-end-pandemic-unemployment-benefits-in-june