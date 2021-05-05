Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 19:47 Hits: 0

Source: Vasundhara Sawhney, Harvard Business Review, March-April, 2021

(subscription required)

Evaluating the pros and cons.

…For some, this has led to greater productivity. I certainly feel that I’m getting more done: for work, with my family, and around the house. What’s more, I have greater flexibility to decide what to do when, whether that means answering emails in the evening or spending time with loved ones during the day. There’s a reason that WFH was on the rise even before the pandemic, and now both organizations and individuals seem more comfortable with it than ever before. In September 2020 the Conference Board surveyed more than 330 HR executives at large U.S. companies and reported that one-third expect 40% or more of their employees to work virtually past the spring of 2021, while 36% say they are now willing to hire workers who are 100% remote. But are we ready for that?…

The post What Do We Like About WFH? appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/05/what-do-we-like-about-wfh.htm