Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 12:54 Hits: 4

The private-sector labor market had a strong showing in April, adding 742,000 jobs, according to payroll company ADP.March's strong showing was also revised up to 565,000 new jobs from the 517,000 originally reported.Economists had expected 800,000...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/551865-private-payrolls-grow-strong-742000-as-recovery-picks-up-steam