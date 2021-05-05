Remote management of library staff: Challenges and practical solutions

Articles

Source: Sarah Edwards, The Journal of Academic Librarianship, Volume 47, Issue 5, September 2021

From the abstract:

COVID-19 has forced staff in academic libraries across the world to pivot from face-to-face workdays and services to fully remote (and, in some cases, back again) with very little time or notice. This new reality has presented new challenges in the remote management of staff that may also be working remotely, or in the building. This column explores some of those challenges and presents possible solutions for those at all levels of library management.

