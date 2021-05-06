China’s economic challenges as a rising global power: My long-read Q&A with David Dollar

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021

By James Pethokoukis and David Dollar

China is often regarded as a success story of market economics, since it began lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty once the Communist Party began easing economic restrictions and open the country to the global economy. But to this day, even though it has achieved impressive economic growth for decades, China remains a country ruled by the Communist Party. So here are the key questions going forward: First, how successful will China’s mixed economy be at generating growth and innovation once the low-hanging fruit of industrialization has been picked? And second, how should the United States react to the rise of China as an economic and geopolitical competitor? Recently, I sat down with David Dollar to explore these questions and more.

David Dollar is a senior fellow in the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution and host of the Brookings trade podcast, “Dollar and Sense.” He is also the co-editor of China 2049: Economic Challenges of a Rising Global Power, released in June of last year.

Pethokoukis: We often attribute China’s recent success to their adoption of market economics. Is that a true narrative?

Dollar: I think there are two basic narratives about China. Under Chairman Mao, it was an almost completely planned economy with disastrous economic results and a huge amount of poverty. One narrative is that they’ve taken big steps away from that planning strategy and towards capitalism — big enough to generate all the positive dynamics of market economies.

The other narrative is that, if you were to go to China and take a snapshot, you’d be struck by the fact that it’s a very mixed economy with a lot of state enterprises, state intervention, and industrial policy. Under this line of thinking, China is successful because they have this very effective authoritarian state. Now, I’m completely in the first camp. I think that, considering where they started, they’ve made big leaps toward opening the economy to trade and foreign investment.

They’ve created space for the domestic private sector and are making progress in improving intellectual property rights. So I emphasize the delta­ — in other words, the big change from complete planning to at least a partial market economy — as the impetus of their success.

Is China still headed down the path of the first narrative? Now it seems we hear about the Chinese government and the Communist Party directing the economy. Does that mean the second path is the more relevant path right now?

As I see it, there’ve been fits and starts in their shift towards a market economy. I think China’s economic reforms definitely stalled under the previous Party Secretary Hu Jintao in the mid-2000s, and then again immediately after the global financial crisis in 2008.

More recently, Xi Jinping has taken over and done a lot to compress whatever little space there was for political debate. And while he’s definitely tightened up politically, I actually think there’ve been some very significant economic reforms in the last few years. China, for example, signed this big free trade agreement with the ASEAN countries — Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand. That’s a significant step forward in opening the economy and creating more space for the domestic private sector.

So I think they’re continuing to move ahead with economic reform. It just tends to go in fits and starts, so it’s reasonable that outsiders worry it might come to a halt.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, before the meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China on April 25, 2019. Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Now, some people want it to come to a halt — they view China’s economic growth as powering a geopolitical competitor. But it sounds like you still assume that this is going to be a fast-growing economy for many years.

I try not to assume anything. But I would say that, if they continue to reform — which involves continuing to open up the economy and relying on market forces in different ways — then I would expect that they would continue to be successful. The growth rate naturally slows down as you move into middle income, so they’re not going to grow at 10 percent per year like they did in the past, but they certainly have the potential to grow at around 5 percent for quite a bit longer.

On the other hand, if some of the status elements we’ve talked about enhance the role of state enterprises and increase government intervention in the economy, then those policies could set China back. Where they ended up is really going to depend on the policies they pursue.

Looking at China in the 1970s in comparison to where they are today, they’ve opened the economy, attracted foreign investment, and created space for the private sector and industrialization, meaning they’re going to be a vastly richer country by 2049. What are the key challenges to that process?

They’ve got a lot of domestic challenges, which is what our book, China 2049, is about. If I had to pick out a few key issues, the first one I would pick is demographics. They’re now in a very difficult demographic situation because of the decline in fertility. Their labor force has peaked and will soon decline, while the number of old people is just going to rise explosively.

The number of people over 65 will basically double over the next 30 years. There’ll be more old-age people in China than in Europe and the US combined. And within that, the group that’s over 85 — which tends to require a lot of care — will triple over the next 30 years. Dealing with that will be a big social challenge that also comes with economic implications, as the labor force will simultaneously be declining. You’re going to have fewer workers supporting an increasingly large group of retirees — that’s a very significant economic challenge.

We hear a lot about China’s plans to spur innovation and technological development, which involve investing a lot of money in what they view as key sectors. Yet it’s a totalitarian, one-party country where that space for economic freedom can change at any moment. In the long run, is that the kind of ecology needed to have an innovative country that pushes forward the technological frontier?

No, definitely not. I think the foundation of innovation is primarily a set of fundamentals like intellectual property rights protection, a great education system, or a flexible financial system that can fund startups and provide different types of services at different stages. Property rights are the heart of that, and so when you have a state essentially intervening in property rights in an ad hoc way — as we’ve seen recently with a number of Chinese companies — then that undermines the incentives to produce and innovate.

Right. I would like to believe that a country needs to be a liberal, democratic, capitalist country to become as rich and advanced as the US. Can China get a lot richer without becoming more like the United States in some very key ways?

I would say that history is on your side in this argument. No authoritarian country has ever reached above about 50 percent of US per-capita GDP in real terms. I’m not counting the oil states — they’re just sitting on a lot of oil — so, leaving them aside, nobody’s reached half of our living standards unless they were a democracy. That’s probably not a coincidence.

Via Twenty20

Now, that does mean that China’s got a fair amount of room it can continue to run with. It’s at about one-quarter of US productivity in real terms, like purchasing power parity terms. So it can continue to grow well and become a larger economy for a while. However, history suggests that without more political liberalization, freedom of speech, and strengthening of property rights (which requires democratic institutions), it’s unlikely that China will make it beyond about half of US real productivity.

Having said that, we should be careful not to assume that historical patterns are immutable laws. However, this is a pretty powerful regularity. We see that everybody who’s rich in the world is basically democratic, except the oil states.

Do the Chinese believe that they have figured out a different path to becoming a wealthy country, one that does not require mimicking America’s liberal, democratic institutions over the long run? Do they think they have found a different way to get rich?

I would, roughly speaking, identify three groups, not necessarily equal in size, with different thoughts about this. I do think there are a lot of people in China who accept the first part of what I was saying, meaning that there’s quite a bit of room for China to run. It can double its real income and still be within this historical pattern. Beyond that, well you’re talking quite a few decades into the future.

Then I think there’s a group that is solidly behind what we might call Western thinking on this, meaning they think that China really needs political reform in order to advance further than upper-middle income.

Then, frankly, there’s a group who thinks that China’s created a superior model and that the historical pattern is going to be broken by China reaching a very high per-capita income with an authoritarian system. So I like to remind people that it’s a big, heterogeneous country with a lot of different thinking inside it.

When I went to China 10 years ago, I was struck by how often the Communist Party minders would use the words “balance,” “harmony,” “humility,” and “stability,” as if to send the message that China has no ambitions outside making their country as prosperous as possible. Ten years later, they now seem more aggressive. What does China want internationally?

That’s a very complicated question. You can point to some examples that suggest that China just wants to fit in and maybe just see some adjustments at the margin. For example, I see China as a good player in the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. It’s the sixth-largest donor to the concessional window of the World Bank, which provides aid to the world’s poorest countries, mostly in Africa.

You can definitely find examples of China making an effort to fit into the existing system, which has largely been set up by the US following World War II. But then, of course, we can quickly come up with a whole bunch of counterexamples. This Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, for example, is lending money in a non-transparent way to quite a few developing countries. It often brings in Chinese contractors and workers and saddles some countries with excessive debt.

There is also what they’re doing in the South China Sea. That’s a very clear counterexample because you’ve actually had an international decision by the relevant UN tribunal that they do not have rights over most of that area. Because they’re essentially uninhabited rocks in the South China Sea — none of which are entitled to economic exclusion zone — the Chinese position there basically runs against international law.

We can find lots of examples. There’s the recent border clash with India — it’s hard to know exactly what happened there, but that’s a counterexample. I think one of the things that’s complicated about assessing China is that you’ve got these contradictory examples — they appear to be fitting in with global norms in some areas and clearly violating international rules in others.

Some people want to treat China as a threat rather than just a competitor. They want to cut China out of supply chains, raise our defense budget, and treat China’s regime like the Soviet Union. What do you think about that?

I don’t subscribe to that view. I think the situation with China is very different from the situation with the Soviet Union. We had very little economic integration between the West and the Soviet Union back during the Cold War. Now you’ve got China deeply integrated into the world economy: It’s the largest trading nation and a major investor. It’s also an important source of innovation, as it generates a lot of patents and new innovations.

If we want to go down the road of treating China as an adversary, we’re going to encounter a problem in that almost none of our traditional allies are going to follow us down that road, as they’re deeply integrated with China and have a lot of worries about specific Chinese behavior. They would like to change Chinese behavior in certain areas, but they don’t subscribe to a Cold War mentality. So we’d end up fighting that on our own, meaning it’s not likely to work out well.

Could that solo status change if China starts to become seen as something far more nefarious — say, as a totalitarian state that practices ethnic cleansing? In that situation, might we have more allies in a Cold War than we would currently have?

That’s certainly possible — a lot would depend on Chinese behavior. Xi Jinping has been in power for almost 10 years, and there’s a modern norm in China that a leader of that level serves 10 years and then retires. Clearly, Xi Jinping is not going to retire — he’s going to stay for at least five more years. But as you get that kind of longevity, historically, you often get policy mistakes.

The problem with having the same leader for a long time is that, if they end up making some mistakes which they’re wedded to, you don’t have any new political blood coming in to try something different. That’s clearly what happened with Mao Zedong. Well, actually, he was a pretty disastrous economic leader right from the start. But he became increasingly wedded to some really bad approaches and they were stuck with him for a long period of time.

A statue of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong is seen outside a railway station in Dandong, a city that borders North Korea’s Sinuiju, in Liaoning province, China March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

I think of democracy as an opportunity to get rid of bad leaders. But with authoritarianism, you get leaders for a long time. China had Deng Xiaoping for a long time, and he proved to be very effective in many domains, specifically economics. But then you get someone else in there for a long period of time and, if they make some bad choices and they’re wedded to them, then you’re basically stuck with that person. With Xi Jinping in power, if some of the trends that we’ve discussed — like Chinese activity in the South China Sea or undermining certain aspects of international trade and investment — accelerate, then you could certainly see some of our partners changing their attitudes.

Does China think it won President Trump’s US-China trade war, or does it think the US won?

I honestly think their answer is that nobody won the trade war. First of all, it’s still basically going on. We have 25 percent tariffs imposed on about half of our imports from China. This has certainly not been a good thing for China, as it’s created some economic problems for them.

On the other hand, I don’t think it’s done anything particular for the US. The Federal Reserve did a study that estimated that we’ve lost over 100,000 jobs. While protectionism, at a shallow glance, seems like a good idea — “Oh, we’re going to protect certain jobs and certain industries” — there are actually all these indirect effects that come with it. Historically, whenever we’ve tried protectionism it’s actually led to a loss of jobs. Typically it leads to higher trade deficits, not lower trade deficits, because it reduces our exports more than it reduces our imports. That seems to be happening now.

I’m not that worried about our trade deficit, but President Trump obviously was. Yet the end result of the tariffs is that our trade deficit actually got larger. So I don’t really think anybody’s won the trade war, and I certainly don’t think the Chinese believe they won.

While a lot of Wall Street research seems pretty bullish right now, I don’t see any mention or any concern that a military conflict between the US and China might disrupt this bullish scenario. But it appears people think conflict is becoming more, rather than less, likely over the near- to medium-term. What’s your view?

It’s definitely becoming more likely, but I think it’s still pretty unlikely overall. It’s a pretty low probability. I’m pretty sure the Chinese are not looking for military conflict over Taiwan in the next few years, as it would completely disrupt their economic aspirations. It would make them an international pariah.

And if there were an unprovoked attack from the mainland on Taiwan, that’s the kind of action that would completely change the attitude of US allies very quickly. I think you would see universal sanctions imposed on China, which would really set them back economically. Plus, the Taiwan military can do a fairly effective job defending the island — not that they could win that war, but it would end up being a bloody, horrible situation. I don’t see the mainland choosing that.

It would be different if Taiwan declared independence, as that’s the kind of provocative act that might very well draw a military response. But I’m pretty sure that the US is quietly reminding Taiwan that it’s kind of status quo that they can’t declare independence as a separate country. The government in Taiwan purports to be the government of all of China. And if they change that position and try to make Taiwan an independent country, then they will likely draw a military response.

So definitely there are risks, but considering that all the three sides do not want military conflict, I think it would take a miscalculation to actually bring it about.

There is some talk that the US should boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and there’s been some criticism about the NBA and Disney regarding their relationship with China. That kind of movement reminds me of the 1980s disinvestment campaign against South Africa, where South Africa was treated as a pariah state that proper countries should not be engaged with.

Do you think that kind of movement has any legs in the US? Moreover, is that something the Chinese are concerned about — that other countries will begin to treat them like a pariah state and, even if governments want to engage, there will be an organic, bottom-up movement arguing that China is a bad country and therefore should not be treated like the rest?

I think there are definitely bottom-up movements around specific issues, the most obvious one at the moment being Xinjiang and the treatment of Uyghurs, but I don’t really see much potential for a broader bottom-up movement of treating China as a pariah. You certainly don’t have much appetite for that in Europe. Sure, they’ve come through with sanctions related to Xinjiang that the Chinese are unhappy about — the Chinese are unhappy about any growing global movement that shines a spotlight on what’s happening with the Uyghurs — but I don’t see a larger global popular movement forming.

Protesters hold placards during a demonstration in support of Uyghur Muslims at the Parliament Square. Protesters gathered as the UK parliament debated the “Motion on Mass Human Rights Abuses and Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region”. Via REUTERS/Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Sipa USA

I think our companies are going to have to contend with this difficult environment in that, if they want to do business in China, they’re going to have to pay attention to public opinion both in China and back in the US. This creates a very complicated situation for them. But most of our big companies are committed to being in the US, obviously, and being in China, so most think they can manage this.

Are there any common misunderstandings you often hear policymakers espouse in how they perceive China?

Considering I’m more of a macroeconomist than anything else, I think a misperception often made is that the bilateral trade imbalance between the US and China is a big deal — I don’t think it’s particularly important. In the mid-2000s, China had a large overall trade surplus that got up above 10 percent of the GDP. While that is an issue that can be disruptive for the global economy, they’ve corrected it since then.

In our internal American discourse around China, I feel like we never recognize that we’ve actually won some battles. China brought its overall surplus — the broadest measure — down below 1 percent of GDP because its currencies depreciated, it’s opened up more to imports, and it’s done a lot of other things that we advocated. Yet we continue to make an issue about the bilateral trade imbalance and currency issues.

The Treasury just recently came out with their currency report indicating that China’s not a currency manipulator, which is frankly just a recognition of reality. But in our political discourse, we still have a lot of discussion about Chinese macroeconomic policies distorting the global system — that’s just not accurate anymore.

My guest today has been David Dollar. David, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Great to talk to you!

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.”David Dollar is a senior fellow in the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution and host of the Brookings trade podcast, “Dollar and Sense.”

