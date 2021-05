Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021

President Biden’s American Families Plan would have a modest negative impact on the economy, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM).Biden’s plan includes spending in areas such as child care and education...

