Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 20:36 Hits: 2

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 100 points Wednesday, closing at a new record as companies reported strong earnings.The 30-company index closed up 97.3 points, or 0.3 percent, to a highmark close of 34,230.The Dow outperformed other...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/552014-dow-rises-nearly-100-points-to-new-record-close