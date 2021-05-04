How policymakers can improve housing affordability: My long-read Q&A with Emily Hamilton

Articles

By James Pethokoukis and Emily Hamilton

Are housing regulations negatively impacting economic growth and opportunity in America? How can policymakers solve this problem? Which cities provide a model for tackling the issue at the local level? Recently, I discussed these questions and more with Emily Hamilton.

Emily is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, where her research focuses on urban economics and land-use policy. She’s the author of the recent report, “Opportunities for Better Federal Housing Policy: How the Biden Administration and Congress Can Improve Housing Affordability.”

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original panel. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: How big of a problem is housing affordability?

Hamilton: It’s a huge problem. Right now, nearly half of the households who rent in the US are rent-burdened, which means that they spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent each month. This generally leaves them without sufficient money left over to meet their other needs and save for the future. And this problem has been getting worse over time — the median income of renter households are now spending more of their income on rent than they were in previous decades.

What’s driving this?

In large part, it’s due to local zoning restrictions that make it really difficult to build new construction housing in places where demand for housing is very high. These rules particularly limit lower-cost new construction.

Almost every locality in the US implements something called “single-family zoning” combined with minimum lot sizes. Together, these rules mean that a detached, single-family house for one household is the only thing that can be built on a specific lot, and that lot has to be of a certain size — basically, each house has to have a yard of a certain size. In effect, these rules cap the number of houses that can be built in a locality, which means that, in places where land is expensive, housing also has to be very expensive.

What are the broader macro-economic impacts of housing affordability?

This is becoming a big area in macro-economic research because these rules essentially limit the number of people who can live in some of the most productive parts of the country. Basically, people can’t live where their best job opportunities might be located. This is most extreme in the California Bay Area where, essentially, one new household moving in means that another household is going to have to move out because the supply of housing is so constrained by these local rules.

A view shows the San Francisco skyline from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Because of this supply squeeze, people are choosing to move to places where housing is relatively affordable. For example, some of the Sunbelt cities are growing really quickly because it’s easy to build housing there under local rules. And those are great places to live, certainly — there is nothing wrong with people moving to Texas, Arizona, or wherever. But we’re seeing people move to where housing is affordable rather than to where incomes and job opportunities might be the best, which means that our economy isn’t growing as much as it would otherwise. We’re losing out on innovations because people can’t live in the places where they could bring their ideas to fruition, and income mobility is stagnating because people are no longer moving from low-income parts of the country to high-income parts of the country at the rates they had previously been moving.

So if I wanted to move somewhere with a hot job market, housing is probably going to be super expensive there because of this problem. And I either can’t afford to move there or, if I do move there, housing is going to eat up a lot of those higher wages, right?

Exactly. For people at the very high end of the income spectrum, it’s often still worthwhile for them to move to where they could earn even higher incomes because, even in the most expensive markets, they still earn enough to counter housing costs. But for people who earn lower incomes, while their wages might still be significantly higher in the Bay Area (especially if they’re in service jobs), they won’t be high enough to make that extra housing cost make sense for them when compared to lower-cost parts of the country.

Broadly speaking, what impact would massive deregulation bring, if people felt freer and it became more affordable to move to some of these cities? Has there been research on what the impact would be on US economic growth or US productivity growth?

Yes, there has been, and there are a range of staggering estimates. There are estimates finding that, due to these restrictions, income mobility has been held down by about half since the 1980s. So if we saw massive deregulation in the parts of the country where it’s really difficult to build housing, we could then expect income mobility to increase by a lot. The estimates find that, right now, the average American worker is losing thousands of dollars of income each year due to what’s called “spatial misallocation,” where people are living in lower-cost parts of country rather than higher-income parts. So we would expect that the benefits of allowing more people to live in the high-income parts of the country would have a huge effect on household wages and on economic growth and productivity.

Right. So what are the key regulations?

The key barriers to housing construction are local zoning rules. Single-family zoning and minimum lot size restrictions are the two most common regulations, but there are all kinds of rules including parking requirements, historic preservation rules, and rules that apartments have to be each a certain size. These make it difficult to build new construction that’s relatively low-cost.

If this was a debate, somebody might argue that these rules are not barriers but rather reasonable restrictions. So what is the case for these kinds of rules?

Well, many people like their neighborhoods the way they are, often for very understandable reasons. They’re not eager to see more residents moving in, as that will mean more traffic, more competition for street parking, crowded grocery stores, or whatever fears they may have about increasing population. But when neighborhood after neighborhood makes it really difficult for more people to move in, we start to see these huge macro-economic consequences, meaning that, at the local level, the costs of new growth are over-weighted relative to the benefits.

Is this an impossible political issue? Not every problem has a solution, and this seems like a very tough problem. Is this an example of a problem with no solution?

It’s certainly a very tough problem. But politically, I’ve actually gotten quite a bit more optimistic in recent years about steps toward making this a less severe problem, particularly because state policymakers are stepping in to set some limits on the extent to which their localities can constrain housing growth and increase housing cost.

For example, we’ve seen several states take action to make it easier for homeowners to build accessory dwelling units, which are essentially apartments on the site of a single-family home that the homeowner can then rent out, whether that’s a backyard cottage, basement apartment, or garage apartment. State policymakers are recognizing that these local rules are a threat to state economic growth and population growth. Also, once we get a little bit removed from that local level, policymakers tend to consider the cost and benefits of land use restrictions a little bit more thoroughly.

President Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which includes many things not obviously linked to infrastructure, contains some things about housing. Did you notice that?

Yes. I mentioned that there’s more of a recognition of the cost of land use restrictions at the state level than the local, and that’s even more true at the federal level, where there’s been bipartisan recognition of the problems caused by local barriers to housing construction for a few decades now. Through a new grant program, the Biden proposal would reward localities for reforms by providing funding to local policymakers who change the rules of their zoning ordinances with the intent of making it easier to build more — and lower-cost — housing.

Does that sound like policy headed in the right direction, or even a direction you’re possibly sympathetic to?

It’s certainly something I’m sympathetic to. Unfortunately, Congress is pretty limited in what it can do to encourage local reform. This type of grant program — one that’s structured as a race-to-the-top program to reward localities for reforms — is about as good a change as can be done at the federal level.

Unfortunately, many of the most exclusionary localities — those that make it really difficult to build new housing to accommodate new residents — are also very high-income, wealthy localities that may not be as motivated by these grants as lower-income localities that are already doing less to obstruct housing construction might be. So while it is generally well-designed, it has some limitations built in.

I think it’s important for federal policymakers to look, not just at the rules on the books of local zoning ordinances, but also at housing market outcomes. Sometimes localities have sneaky barriers to building more housing. I talked a little bit about accessory dwelling units — many localities and states say that they allow accessory dwelling units but actually make it very hard to build them because of all the limitations they impose: how much parking they need to have, where they can be situated on a lot, how large a lot needs to be in order for one to be permitted, and on and on. So sometimes the rules that appear to be big reforms don’t actually make a lot of new construction feasible.

This seems to be a classic supply-and-demand situation: If you have a low supply of housing and high demand, then housing prices go up.

What are some of the solutions here beyond just building more housing? Some argue that if people can’t afford housing then we should give them the money so they can. So what are other approaches, and what are the pros and cons of them?

The Biden campaign endorsed doing basically just what you mentioned. They wanted to expand what’s known as the Section 8 voucher program, which would cover all households who qualify based on their income level.

While I think that is ultimately the best way to improve outcomes for the lowest-income households, there are some drawbacks to it. It’s important to recognize that, by increasing access to vouchers, housing affordability problems could get worse for households who earn too much to get those vouchers without passing big reforms that make it easier to build lower-cost housing overall. Truthfully, expanding voucher access makes reforms of the local zoning restrictions even more essential.

And there are also lots of other proposals to improve affordability like rent control, which has consequences for new housing supply but benefits tenants.

When I hear rent control, I think of a gritty 1970s movie. Is this a live idea that people are still proposing?

It actually is. Several years ago, there was quite a consensus across the political spectrum that rent control had a big risk of backfiring, but it’s come back in recent years. There have been a couple of state rent control laws in Oregon and California, but these state-level laws are designed to limit the rate of rent increase to relatively high rates of increase on top of the consumer price index. Basically, they’re not very binding and would only affect rental rates in the most extreme rent increases. While those might be worthwhile political trade-offs in a compromise that allows more housing to be built, I think that the old style of rent control —which just caps rents to the rate of inflation, or even caps nominal rents — can seriously backfire in terms of how much housing gets built and how it’s allocated.

Couldn’t the government also just build more housing — government-owned, government-built housing? Are there lots of cities adding more government-built housing?

Not today, but that’s certainty another proposal that has gained popularity in recent years. Recent proposals promote that the federal government should increase its funding and allow localities to build brand new, government-built, government-managed housing for people of a range of incomes. I’m not enthusiastic about that approach at all.

If we look at some of the largest public housing authorities today, they’re spending more than we would expect private multifamily operators to spend on both their capital expenses and their ongoing operating expenses. However, their outcomes for tenants have been disastrous in terms of the quality of apartments they’re making available. So without some type of plan that includes serious improvements to the construction and management of government-built housing, we will continue to see the failures of public housing that are already well-known in the US.

Does your work look at the cost of construction and how that feeds into affordability? Is that an area where there could be some sort of innovation that makes it cheaper to build homes?

Certainly. That’s not an area that I’ve done a lot of research on, but there are big differences in construction costs depending on what type of housing we’re talking about. A detached single-family home will generally have the lowest per-square-foot construction costs. Those costs get much higher when we’re talking about a high-rise, fancy, multifamily building that requires a lot more engineering and more expensive materials in order to build.

Via Twenty20

For this reason, a lot of people have focused on allowing more small, multifamily units to be built, whether we’re talking about duplexes or something like a small, walkup, stick-built, multifamily building. Those middle-size projects have construction costs that are closer to those of single-family costs but still allow multiple households to share expensive land. And there are certainly companies working on techniques for modular construction and prefabricated construction more broadly, which could seriously bring down housing construction costs.

While this seems like a bipartisan topic, I worry that it will become another partisan culture war issue. The other night on Fox News, Tucker Carlson said Biden “wants to eliminate ‘exclusionary zoning’ and ‘needless barriers to produce affordable housing.’ So your neighborhoods may have to make way for ‘multifamily dwelling.’ You don’t want multifamily dwellings in your neighborhood? Doesn’t matter.” What do you think of that argument?

Well, housing in general is a pretty nonpartisan issue. There are certainly people on the left who are concerned about the status quo because of what it means for affordability. They also worry about what density restrictions mean for environmental outcomes. For example, households who can live in denser, multifamily neighborhoods tend to have much lower carbon footprints than a household living in the excerpts.

On the right, there are certainly people who see this as a property rights issue. They think that someone who owns a piece of land should have more rights to develop that land than they do under current local zoning restrictions.

But to me, this doesn’t seem like a rights issue. It more so seems like people are scared that they’re going to put a giant, multi-family building in their neighborhood, change the dynamic, and then ruin their property values.

Oh, certainly — concern about property values is a huge driver of current restrictions on housing construction. But in some cases, the effects we could expect to see on existing house prices really depend on what specific piece of land we’re talking about. Sometimes, giving homeowners the right to develop their property more densely is likely to increase their property values. For example, a homeowner then has the option of selling, not just to another household who’s going to live in that house, but also to a home builder who’s going to build two or three houses in its place.

Which cities or regions would you advise policymakers to look at as good models for housing regulation?

As far as state-level preemptions, we’ve seen the most coming out of California because that’s where the problem is most severe and there’s the most widespread recognition that the status quo is failing a lot of people. California has done a really good job — at the state level — of making it easier for homeowners to build those accessory dwellings that we talked about. And there are other efforts in California — again, at the state level — to increase more serious multifamily housing construction opportunities as well. At the local level, I am always interested in Houston, as it doesn’t have “use zoning,” separating commercial uses from residential uses. This means that, in Houston, it’s feasible to build housing in many parts of the city where that just wouldn’t be allowed otherwise.

And while Houston is well-known for allowing lots of greenfield development— some new subdivisions on the outskirts of the city — over the past couple of decades it has also made some important pro-density reforms. For example, it has reduced the minimum lot size requirements to make townhouse construction feasible and has eliminated parking requirements in some of their neighborhoods that are closer to job centers. So we’re actually seeing a lot of what’s known as infill development, which is the redevelopment of parcels that are surrounded on all sides by development already — that’s in addition to that new greenfield development.

If you were going to make the case for these kinds of reforms to a skeptical audience that just views them as ruining property values and changing the character of neighborhoods, what would you say to try and persuade them?

Well, I think that concerns about property values are generally very overblown. They’re spurred on by a fear of the unknown rather than any likelihood that allowing a bit more construction will have a big impact on property values in any direction. If I were talking to a parent today, I would encourage them to think about their own kids and their kids’ opportunities to live in the locality or the region in which they grew up or where their best job opportunities might be located down the road. Because ultimately, the trends of productivity and income mobility that are being squashed by zoning will be really harmful to young people today and to future generations.

My guest today has been Emily Hamilton. Emily, thanks a lot for coming on the podcast.

Thanks a lot, Jim.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.”Emily Hamilton is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, where her research focuses on urban economics and land-use policy.

