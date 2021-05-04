China’s new model of economic growth has a big productivity problem

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021

By James Pethokoukis

Demographics is perhaps the first stop one makes when setting out to make the bear case on the 21st century being the Chinese Century. Seems like an obvious red flag. Despite the recent loosening of strict birth control policies, “China is set to report its first population decline since the famine that accompanied the Great Leap Forward, Mao Zedong’s disastrous economic policy in the late 1950s that caused the deaths of tens of millions of people,” reports the Financial Times. A shrinking and aging population — such that the working-age population is also declining — is not generally considered a good formula for innovation-driven economic growth.

That, especially when you’re not a magnet for global talent. Keying off that report on Chinese population growth, FT columnist Gideon Rachman writes:

Even though Japan’s population could almost halve by 2100, the Japanese are clinging to social homogeneity in preference to mass migration. China, which has a very ethnically-based view of citizenship, will probably make similar choices. By contrast — despite the current political rows about immigration in the US and the EU — the west is likely to remain comparatively open to migrants. Western societies will gain economic dynamism as a result.

But it’s not just a Chinese policy choice that’s the problem. As economist Tyler Cowen succinctly said during a recent AEI event, responding to my question about whether this would be the American Century or Chinese Century, “How many really smart immigrants want to go live in China? I think that settles it.”

It might well settle it. China, after all, is becoming more politically repressive. Does an authoritarian surveillance state — one where its richest entrepreneurs suddenly go missing for a spell — offer a better ecology for entrepreneurial innovation and imaginative risk-taking than a liberal democracy?

I’m doubtful. Despite the geopolitical and national security concerns about China’s technological advances, the supposed wizardry of its central planning and industrial policy has been failing in at least one key way: productivity growth. If you have a population problem, then it’s also pretty bad if the workers you do have aren’t becoming more productive — or aren’t doing so at a rapid pace. From The Wall Street Journal back in January:

Beijing has pulled off a robust economic recovery since early last year, when authorities locked down much of the country to combat the coronavirus epidemic. But the rebound has been unbalanced. It relied heavily on government expenditures and state-sector investments, while private spending remained weak. That is amplifying a trend of declining growth in productivity—or output per worker and unit of capital—in the world’s second-largest economy, according to a new report by the International Monetary Fund. By the measure of average productivity across sectors, a gauge of overall economic efficiency, China’s economy is only 30% as productive as the world’s best-performing economies like the U.S., Japan or Germany, the report shows. … The IMF estimates that annual productivity growth averaged just 0.6% between 2012 and 2017, a sharp decline from an average of 3.5% in the previous five years. The downward trend likely has continued, according to the fund, as China’s economic growth has weakened further. … Most recently, the government has also stepped up efforts to assert control over private businesses, especially those in the technology sector, a move that analysts say could further damp productivity growth.

China’s productivity problem is another reason to think of pro-productivity policy here in the US — more immigrants, more science research, deregulation that makes it easier to start and build a business — as the key element in making sure the 21st century is more informed by America’s values than China’s.

China's new model of economic growth has a big productivity problem

