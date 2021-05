Articles

Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Richard Cordray will serve as head of the Education Department’s student loan office, Secretary Miguel Cardona announced Monday.Cordray was appointed Monday as chief operating officer of...

