Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 13:56 Hits: 4

Consumer spending and personal income rose sharply in March, according to data released Friday by the Commerce Department, driven in part by President Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic relief bill.Personal income rose a staggering 21.1 percent in March...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/551134-incomes-consumer-spending-soared-in-march-as-stimulus-bill-boosted-recovering