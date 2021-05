Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 14:21 Hits: 3

Swiss authorities pushed back on President Biden’s comments about Switzerland being a "tax haven" for corporations, calling his words “inappropriate” and “out of date.” Isabelle Roesch, a spokesperson for Switzerland’s Federal Department of Finances...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/551137-swiss-authorities-on-biden-tax-haven-comments-inappropriate-and