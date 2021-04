Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Key Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday said they were going to continue to push for the full expansion of the child tax credit (CTC) to be made permanent, after President Biden released a proposal that would only cement a part of the expansion while...

