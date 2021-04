Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 17:53 Hits: 10

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers (D) said Wednesday that President Biden and congressional Democrats are focusing too much on creating jobs in their plans for the post-pandemic economy, arguing that the U.S. will likely see persistent labor...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/550737-summers-pans-biden-focus-on-job-creation-amid-labor-shortage