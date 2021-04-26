Chernobyl, then and 35 years later

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 13:11 Hits: 6

In the morning one day in April 1986, I heard on the radio that there had been a nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union. Then, when I arrived at school in my village in the south of Sweden, our teacher told us more about the news. It had taken place in a town not far from Kiev, he said. I distinctly remember that eerie morning in school, both because we’d never heard of the town — Chernobyl — before, and because the concept of a mysterious nuclear meltdown in the Soviet Union was profoundly terrifying. Today, it’s 35 years since the accident at Chernobyl.

The morning when we heard the news was April 29 — three days after the accident took place. Had it not been for Sweden, it’s highly likely the world would have remained in the dark about the disaster much longer. On April 28, a worker entering Sweden’s Forsmark nuclear power plant set off the radiation monitors. Managers at the plant, naturally suggesting radiation leaks at their own plant, immediately investigated every nook and cranny: no leaks. In the grass outside the plant, however, monitors detected radioactive particles — and when Forsmark experts analyzed it, they traced the particles to Soviet-type nuclear plants.

A participant attends a commemoration ceremony marking the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster at a memorial to firefighters and workers, who died following the explosion of a reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2021. A participant holds a board with a reference to the 731st separate special protection battalion, which consisted of liquidators of the accident consequences. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

That was odd, as the Soviet government had said nothing about a nuclear accident whose fallout could reach neighboring countries (and of course its own population). But the Forsmark experts, sure of their findings, immediately alerted the Swedish government. When Sweden’s Environment Minister, Birgitta Dahl, then contacted the Soviet government to ask for further information, Moscow saw no choice but to confess to the world that evening that there had, in fact, been an accident at Chernobyl. The following day, The New York Times printed the brief announcement in its entirety: “An accident has occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant as one of the reactors was damaged. Measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the accident. Aid is being given to those affected. A Government commission has been set up.”

Moscow was clearly eager not to reveal the extent of the devastation. In fact, as The New York Times reported, “a British reporter returning from Kiev reported seeing no activity in the Ukrainian capital that would suggest any alarm”. And yet, as the world subsequently learned, the explosion in Reactor 4 immediately killed some of the plant’s workers and — as soon as the accident became public knowledge — forced Soviet authorities to resettle tens of thousands of others. All told, the accident cost the lives of 31 people and forced 315,000 residents in the 30 square-kilometer area immediately surrounding the power plant to be resettled. Since then, some 6,000 people have been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The evacuated area, meanwhile, has re-emerged in an unlikely pre-human state, with a wide range of animals making a new home for themselves undisturbed by any humans.

Chernobyl was more than the world’s most serious nuclear accident: It also shone an unusually bright light on the Soviet Union’s culture of secrecy. The fact that it was Swedish nuclear engineers who discovered the accident — even though it was, of course, known to Soviet authorities — made people around the world ask themselves which other uncomfortable facts Moscow was hiding. Until then, most of the secrets had been exposed by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and other courageous dissidents, but it was easy for the Soviet authorities to discredit them as rabid anti-Communists. A nuclear accident detected by another country can’t be dismissed.

The Soviet Union’s then-new leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, who had made openness (glasnost) one of his two pillars, was eventually more forthcoming about Chernobyl than any of his predecessors would have been. But with glasnost and perestroika (usually translated as reform), he faced the structural and ultimately unsurmountable problem of any reformer of an authoritarian country: A little bit of openness and reform isn’t possible. In May, Gorbachev took the unprecedented step of giving the Soviet population the facts, and apologizing for the accident. He also argued, though, that the accident had generated an “unrestrained anti-Soviet campaign. […] Generally speaking, we faced a veritable mountain of lies – most dishonest and malicious lies,” he said.

Lie-infested reporting or not, what was beyond doubt was that the explosion had taken place. Indeed, the fate of Reactor 4 — a type of reactor not used anywhere else because it was deemed to unsafe — on this day 35 years ago signaled to the world that the Soviet Union wasn’t really a superpower but more like a moribund colossus.

The post Chernobyl, then and 35 years later appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/foreign-and-defense-policy/chernobyl-then-and-35-years-later/