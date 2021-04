Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 18:10 Hits: 0

President Biden is reportedly preparing a proposal for a near-doubling of the capital gains tax for wealthier Americans, increasing the rate to 39.6 percent, up from the current top rate of 20 percent, according to a report in Bloomberg News.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/549784-biden-plan-would-nearly-double-capital-gains-tax-for-wealthy-report