Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 6

President Biden’s plan to increase taxes on wealthy Americans is reigniting one of the fiercest divides in politics — how much should the government do, and who should foot the bill?The president faces a fierce battle to get his infrastructure plan...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/the-memo/550076-the-memo-biden-tries-to-flip-the-script-on-taxes