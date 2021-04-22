Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 20:27 Hits: 8

Source: Michael A. Tucker, HR Magazine, Spring 2021

Employers are scrutinizing their pay policies to eliminate racial disparities.

….That slow progress and the United States’ bloody legacies prompt a fundamental question when the issue of pay equity and race is broached: How can the U.S. value the work of people of color if it doesn’t value people of color?…

The post How to Ensure Pay Equity for People of Color appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/04/how-to-ensure-pay-equity-for-people-of-color.htm