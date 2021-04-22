Across U.S. Public Finance, All Sectors Stand To Benefit From The American Rescue Plan

Articles

Source: Robin L Prunty, Marian Zucker, S&P Global Finance, March 18, 2021

Key Takeaways:

– The American Rescue Plan’s funding will support credit quality of issuers across all U.S. public finance sectors.

– The plan’s flexibility will afford issuers the opportunity to address unique financial and economic challenges associated with the pandemic.

– Many of the initiatives will support a more robust economic recovery across the country.

