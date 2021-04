Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 21:55 Hits: 8

Chipotle says raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour would result in a “manageable” menu price hike to handle the increase in wages.The increase in menu prices would result in customers paying 2 to 3 percent more per meal, or about $...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/549847-chipotle-says-raising-minimum-wage-would-mean-manageable-menu-price-hike