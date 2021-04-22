Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 20:43 Hits: 9

Source: Prudential, April 2021

From the press release:

From remote work to company culture and benefits, the pandemic has highlighted the things workers value most in employment. And if they do not have them, they’re preparing to seek them out when the time is right, according to a newly released Prudential survey.

The Pulse of the American Worker Survey: Is This Working? A Year In, Workers Adapting to Tomorrow’s Workplace was fielded in March 2021—one year since many workplaces shut down on-site operations and employees began working remotely. The survey, conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Prudential, polled 2,000 adults working full-time and found that 87% of American workers who have been working remotely during the pandemic would prefer to continue working remotely at least one day a week, post-pandemic. Among all workers, 68% say a hybrid workplace model is ideal.

…According to the survey, 42% of current remote workers say if their current company does not continue to offer remote work options long term, they will look for a job at a company that does. This signals that a “war for talent” may be looming if companies don’t address workers’ needs….

The post Pulse of the American Worker Survey: Is This Working? A Year In, Workers Adapting to Tomorrow’s Workplace appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/04/pulse-of-the-american-worker-survey-is-this-working-a-year-in-workers-adapting-to-tomorrows-workplace.htm