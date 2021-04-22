What films and TV shows tell us a lot about public policy? AEI scholars give their picks!

Articles

Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021

By Samuel Abrams, Kirsten Axelsen, Elisabeth Braw, Nicholas Eberstadt, Frederick M. Hess, Kevin Kosar, James Pethokoukis, Danielle Pletka, Angela Rachidi, Michael Rosen, and Stan Veuger

Just in time for this year’s Oscars, we asked some of our scholars to recommend their favorite films and TV shows that will enhance your understanding of public policy as they entertain you. From old classics to new releases — including everything from historical drama to science fiction — we’ve got something for everyone.

Samuel Abrams — Visiting Scholar, Politics and Public Opinion

Shtisel (2013- ): Faith and family are two institutions that we regularly examine at AEI because these formal groups have traditionally helped establish the values, norms, and ideas of many societies. They essentially serve as the glue which promotes connection, social capital, and communal trust. Israeli-import Shtisel — which just aired its third, riveting season — focuses on a fictional Heradi (an ultra-Orthodox Jewish family) living in the religious neighborhood of Geula, Jerusalem. The show’s multi-generational family confronts marriage, death, the tensions of tradition and modernity, and the conflict between faith’s precepts and present day vices.

There is little action in the series, but Shtisel has captured millions of viewers internationally — even with subtitles — and will certainly promote heated debate and discussion. That’s because the conflicts and struggles that are faced by the Shtisel family are universal in nature; these tensions can be found in almost every family as connections to religion atrophy and marriage rates decline.

Kirsten Axelsen — Visiting Fellow, Health Care Policy

Crip Camp (2020): Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution is an Oscar-nominated documentary produced by Michelle and Barack Obama. It tells the story of a group of disabled teenagers who become friends while attending an upstate New York summer camp. As campers, they have the same experience as able-bodied children — many for the first time in their lives. They compete in sports, swim, flirt, and have crushes.

The children establish a bond that follows them to adulthood, where many become activists in the disability rights movement. They demand the passage of regulation to implement the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which prohibited disability-related discrimination in federal programs. The activists elevate a crisis in part by putting their bodies physically in the path of policymakers and voters. They force policymakers to hear that disabled people are denied access to the education, infrastructure, and support they need to be productive members of society. Crip Camp shows the activists’ physical pain and tremendous courage.

In addition, Crip Camp is a civics lesson demonstrating that passing groundbreaking laws is not enough if the laws are not implemented through regulation. While there is a long way to go, disabled people in the US today have far more ability to work and live productively, supported by the efforts of the people profiled in Crip Camp.

Elisabeth Braw — Resident Fellow, Foreign and Defense Policy

Mephisto (1981) & Occupied (2015- ): Would you stand up for your beliefs — beliefs squarely within the tradition of Enlightenment and democracy — if it harmed your career? Until relatively recently, the question may have seemed far-fetched. It’s not, alas. István Szabó’s Mephisto is a masterful study of precisely this dilemma and rightly won the Oscar for best foreign-language film in 1982. The title is, of course, a reference to the medieval legend of Faust, who sells his soul to the Devil in exchange for unlimited knowledge and worldly pleasures. In Mephisto, the middling actor and anti-Nazi Hendrik Höfgen (superbly portrayed by Klaus Maria Brandauer) sees his opportunity when the Nazis seize power and by selling his soul climbs all the way to the top of his profession.

National security threats are taking on a new guise, and there’s a Norwegian television show about it. If you’re not already a devoté of Occupied, a frighteningly realistic adventure involving an idealistic Norwegian prime minister who suspends his country’s oil and gas production, you will soon be. Prime Minister Berg’s decision suits neither the European Union nor Russia, who conspire — using means just short of war — to make sure Norwegian oil and gas flow again.

Nick Eberstadt — Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy

Northern Limit Line (2015): For a quick tutorial on the downsides of “Engagement Policy” with North Korea, try Northern Limit Line: the 2015 South Korean film about a notorious North-South naval clash that took place while Seoul was hosting the 2002 World Cup.

The incident was a carefully planned North Korean surprise attack, presumably undertaken to blot out some of the good press Seoul was enjoying from the games. Ironically, South Korea’s president at the time was Kim Dae Jung: the 2000 Nobel Peace Laureate, architect of the “Sunshine Policy” for promoting détente with the regime responsible for the raid this movie depicts.

Northern Limit Line is told from the point of view of the crew of PKM-357, the ROK vessel ambushed and ultimately sunk in the encounter (four members of the crew perished in the shootout). But we also watch the North Korean espionage operations that helped ready the trap; follow the foolish and cowardly directives from Seoul that prevent PKM-357 first from avoiding the attack and then from fully defending itself; and, by the end, dive into the anguish of South Korean families who lost loved ones we viewers have also gotten to know.

A powerful, raw thriller, Northern Limit Line unashamedly blames the North for its aggression — but renders a harsh verdict on the illusions of the political elite in the South, too. For better or worse, the movie is still timely — and instructive.

Rick Hess — Director, Education Policy

The Wire – Season 4 (2006): Schooling tends to summon the saccharine and sentimental, making for mediocre cinema. That’s why many of the best movies about school aren’t really about “school” at all, focusing instead on the lives of teens outside of school: Clueless. Dazed and Confused. Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

But there is at least one truly great cinematic exploration of schooling: Season 4 of David Simon’s epic television series The Wire. Yeah, it’s now 15 years old. But there you go. Season 4 continued its can’t-look-away portrayal of Baltimore’s drug dealers and the cops charged with stopping them while delving into the dysfunction, high-minded posturing, and CYA routines of the city’s schools.

Season four followed established characters into the Baltimore schools: Pryz, the hapless cop, and “Bunny” Colvin, the frustrated innovator. As it unspooled, viewers saw that students and well-meaning adults might win small victories, only to be ultimately ground up by the political, bureaucratic, and budgetary demands of the system. Having spent a career studying, aiding, and observing large school systems, I frequently suspect Simon may have squeezed more insight into 10 hours of drama than one can locate in a shelf of scholarly books on schooling.

Kevin Kosar — Resident Scholar, Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies

The Warriors (1979) & The Deer Hunter (1978): Not too many months ago, a friend of mine took to the street with a baseball bat. He is no thug; he’s an attorney. But he’d had enough. His New York City neighborhood had been assaulted by individuals the media politely calls “protesters” for multiple nights. They trashed cars, set fires, and looted stores — in the name of social justice, of course. Thankfully, by the time he and his neighbors had put on their show of force to defend their block, the mayhem-makers had moved on. All of this brought back to my mind The Warriors, a 1979 dystopian film that shows what a big city is like when the police fail to keep order on the streets as a matter of policy. It’s a cautionary tale.

It’s difficult to understate how divisive the Vietnam War was. The protests in universities and big cities got tons of media attention, but less covered were the conflict’s effects on regular American towns. The Deer Hunter beautifully and brutally shows the costs of the draft and the experience of the Vietnamese jungle hellscape on a soon-to-be-rustbelt city in Pennsylvania. Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep lead this star-studded cast.

James Pethokoukis — Resident Fellow, Economic Policy

Interstellar (2014): Christopher Nolan films have a reputation as loopy mind-benders that frequently play around with time. And that’s certainly true of this space epic, which takes place on the Earth of 2067, near Saturn decades after that, and at the edge of a time-dilating black hole named Gargantua.

Nolan’s political message, however, is straightforward: Stagnation is dangerous. In the film, a mysterious crop blight is slowly suffocating the planet. And humanity lacks the technological expertise to either eradicate it or head to the stars. Somewhere between now and then, we turned our back on discovery and exploration, rejecting reality in favor of conspiracy.

Early in the film, astronaut-turned-farmer Cooper is summoned to his daughter’s grade school where she was suspended for insisting man really landed on the Moon. But the federal government-approved textbooks tell a different history. They say the Apollo program was merely a “brilliant piece of propaganda” to trick the Soviet Union into bankrupting itself by “pouring resources into rockets and other useless machines.” We then find out that among the other “useless machines” no longer available to humanity are MRIs. The lack of one useless machine doomed Cooper’s cancer-stricken wife, and the lack of another is dooming an Earth-bound humanity.

Cooper later reflects on the state of the world: “We used to look up at the sky and wonder at our place in the stars, now we just look down and worry about our place in the dirt. We’ve always defined ourselves by the ability to overcome the impossible. … But we lost all that. Or perhaps we’ve just forgotten that we are still pioneers. And we’ve barely begun. And that our greatest accomplishments cannot be behind us, because our destiny lies above us.”

Danielle Pletka — Senior Fellow, Foreign and Defense Policy

House of Cards (1990) & The Four Feathers (1939): I have two recommendations, one a film and one a television show. In both cases, the feature has been remade. In both instances, the remake was to my mind so inferior to the original as to be an embarrassment. But see for yourself.

The first is the OG House of Cards, an absolutely brilliant BBC series starring Ian Richardson as the nefarious Francis Urquhart, a senior government official with his eyes on Number 10 Downing Street. FU, as he is known, is the quintessence of the scheming, amoral politician; a leaker, a manipulator, a fiend — it’s hard not to love the character even as you recognize and hate him. Better still, the show introduces one of my favorite expressions, as apt in DC as it is in London: “You might think that, I couldn’t possibly comment.”

My second is The Four Feathers. Avoid all but the 1939 version. This is a story of war, of cowardice and courage, and of honor. We have, for the most part, forgotten the concept of honor (though Jim Bowman has a fine book on it). It will remind you that once there were things like shame — and that honor was not simply an old-fashioned idea, but a code of conduct that mattered.

Angela Rachidi — Rowe Scholar, Poverty Studies

Precious (2009): This film — based on the book Push by Sapphire — is about a young woman (Precious Jones) and her troubled journey through abuse, neglect, and a dysfunctional home life. She was sexually and physically abused by both her mother and her father, and traumatized throughout her young life.

The film starts when Precious (played by Oscar-nominated Gabourey Sidibe) is pregnant in her teenage years with her second child by her father. Set in 1986 in Harlem, the story incorporates her nonworking mother’s reliance and manipulation of the federal welfare system (played by Mo’Nique in an Academy Award-winning performance). The family’s welfare caseworker (played by Mariah Carey) is one of the few redeeming characters in the story, trying to help Precious escape her mother.

This is an extremely difficult film to watch and a tragic reminder of the extreme situations some children must endure. It also points to the limits of government policies that simply transfer money to poor families, offering lessons for today’s debates over welfare and the government’s role in helping families in poverty.

Michael Rosen — Adjunct Fellow, Technology Policy

Peaky Blinders(2013- ): I strongly recommend the BBC/Netflix series Peaky Blinders, not only for its riveting action scenes and decadent historical portrayal of the 1920’s English Midlands, but also for the profound lessons it teaches — or at least gestures at — in foreign and economic policy. Each season, the gritty Shelby Family of Birmingham (themselves part-gypsy/Romani), which controls horse-racing and other gambling and smuggling rackets, confronts a different external enemy. These range from Irish Republicans to Italian New Yorker mafiosi to post-revolutionary Russian imperial left-behinds, and the Shelbys must grapple with cultural differences, game theory, and comparative advantage as they labor to subdue these foreign forces.

Tommy and Arthur — Great War veterans both — and their family must also wrestle with labor unions, local communists, the male-female wage gap, and global stock markets in the wake of the 1929 crash. Tommy generally handles these thorny challenges with aplomb, accommodating new realities when necessary while maintaining his principles. “I’m not a traitor to my class,” he intones in Season 4, “just an extreme example of what a working man can achieve.” We can learn much from this example, one hundred years later.

Stan Veuger — Resident Scholar, Economic Policy

Nomadland (2020) & L’Argent (1983): My first recommendation is an obvious one: Nomadland, nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and three more Academy Awards. The movie’s protagonist, played by Best Actress nominee Frances McDormand, leaves the company town of Empire, Nevada, when the town’s sole employer shuts down. The nomadic chapter of her life that follows is a tale of flexible employment opportunities provided by a tech giant, an exploration of the freedoms facilitated by limited land use restrictions outside major metro areas, and a quest for meaning in the face of adversity. Available in movie theaters and on Hulu.

My second recommendation is a movie about the glory and fragility of systems of fiat money, and the ongoing battle to preserve faith in the system. Robert Bresson’s 1983 L’argent (“Money”) won the Director’s Prize at the 1983 Cannes Film Festival. It tells the story of a vicious attack on the integrity of the monetary system, and the social cost associated with the measures taken to keep the system from collapsing. It should perhaps not come as a surprise that a minimalist director like Bresson would dedicate his final film to the idea that electronic currency is preferable to paper banknotes!

