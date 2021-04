Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 15:14 Hits: 2

The House passed a bill on Monday that would allow banks and financial institutions to work with cannabis businesses.The measure was approved in a 321-101 vote. The legislation now heads to the Senate, where Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/finance/549174-house-passes-cannabis-banking-bill