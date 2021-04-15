Analyzing Biden’s first 100 days

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 14:29 Hits: 1

In the first months of his presidency, President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in an effort to change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and aid the country’s recovery from the crisis. In addition to this first big piece of legislation, Biden has introduced plans for sweeping immigration reform and massive infrastructure investment to Congress and has set ambitious vaccination goals. What do Biden’s essential actions in his first 100 days as president reveal about his strategy for the rest of his term? Does his approach to Congress and government management point towards a return of “normalcy” to Washington, D.C.? What can Americans expect going forward?

On May 3, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar to reflect on the first 100 days of the Biden presidency and look forward to what policies may come in the future. A panel comprised of Brookings experts will examine Biden-era policies on key issues including the coronavirus pandemic, racial equity, gun reform, immigration, and education.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #100Days.

