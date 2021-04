Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

President Biden is coming under fire from housing advocates who say his administration is turning a blind eye as landlords seek to boot tens of thousands of cash-strapped renters from their homes despite a nationwide eviction freeze.Tenant rights...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/548343-advocates-hammer-biden-over-landlords-defying-eviction-ban