Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021

Retail sales in March surged 9.8 percent as $1,400 stimulus checks were issued, the weather improved and vaccination rates increased.The figure was well above the 6.1 percent economists expected, and was a return to form after major storms in...

