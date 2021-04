Articles

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hit the stock market for the first time Wednesday, opening at $381 to give the company a nearly $100 billion valuation.Coinbase, a popular platform to buy and sell digital currencies such as Bitcoin, kicked...

