Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 14:17 Hits: 2

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday came out in support of President Biden’s plan to raise the federal minimum wage, arguing that it will boost the United State’s COVID-19 recovery. The OECD, an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/548152-oecd-backs-biden-minimum-wage-hike-says-it-would-boost-pandemic-recovery