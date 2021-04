Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 16:32 Hits: 3

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Biden’s pick to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), cementing a Democratic majority at the financial watchdog agency.Senators voted 53 to 45 in favor of Gary Gensler’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/548203-senate-confirms-gensler-to-lead-sec