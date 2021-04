Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 19:32

Top Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee are raising concerns about the expansion of the child tax credit (CTC) contained in President Biden's coronavirus relief law.The relief law makes several changes to the credit for 2021, including...

