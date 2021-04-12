Free expression in the digital age: Highlights from an expert discussion

Articles

By Mark Jamison

On March 29, AEI hosted a web event on free speech in the digital age. For the discussion, I was joined by attorney David Freiheit, University of Chicago Stevanovich Institute Senior Research Associate Pamela B. Paresky, and New York Law School Professor Nadine Strossen for a conversation on the value of free speech to online platforms and American society.

Mark Jamison: Nadine, what is your assessment of the status of free speech in our digital age?

Nadine Strossen: Basically, the Supreme Court has consistently enforced the notion that government may never suppress speech simply because its viewpoint, idea, message, or content is either deeply despised or vaguely feared to be dangerous. In a nutshell, the Supreme Court has said, “Government may restrict speech only if it can satisfy the very heavy burden of showing that the restriction is absolutely necessary to prevent some specific, imminent, serious danger such as intentionally inciting violence that’s likely to happen imminently” — an example that’s been touched upon a lot lately.

However, protecting us against government suppression of speech is not enough to secure meaningful free speech when so many powerful private-sector individuals and institutions are exercising speech-suppressive power that, as a practical matter, is beyond constitutional constraints.

Moreover, many of these powerful private-sector actors, including social media platforms — far from having any duties under the First Amendment to non-discriminatorily allow access to controversial speech as government must do — have their own First Amendment rights which permit them to pick and choose in whatever fashion they want. It can be arbitrary; it can even be flagrantly discriminatory. And I do believe that they should have these free speech rights with a potential caveat that we may get to later on. So, the question is: What can we do to secure meaningful free speech?

Many of us like to use the term “free speech culture” in addition to free speech law. And that includes a culture that would persuade powerful companies, but also individuals and groups of individuals such as social media mobs who are also exercising their free speech rights when they call for deplatforming other speakers. But the net effect on our free speech culture and the opportunity to express ideas — even when they are controversial or unpopular — is very much under siege.

What are the implications of free speech or restricted speech on how societies and individuals develop?

Pamela B. Paresky: I think what we’re seeing now is a shift from a general understanding that we had, culturally, that free speech was a way for the disempowered to have a voice, to a sort of misunderstanding that it’s the people in power who are benefiting from freedom of speech.

Secondly, all of the efforts for social media platforms to reduce disinformation and misinformation by censoring has potentially had the opposite effect. For one thing, people have moved off of the mainstream platforms onto the less-visible or even “dark” web. At the Network Contagion Research Institute where I do some research, we found, for example, that QAnon and other conspiracy theories have moved into the dark web, and that makes them harder to detect.

There’s an idea of “friction” that Tobias Rose-Stockwell and Renee DiResta spoke about in an article in Wired, which I think is a very smart way of thinking about this issue: that there’s a tension between speed/accuracy and false news on social media that makes its way faster and more widely through our system than accurate news does.

David, you come at this differently for two reasons. First, you are from Canada. But also, your business is speech, and a lack of freedom of speech really messes with commerce in some instances.

David Freiheit: Until recently, I never really fully appreciated the fundamental difference between freedom of speech in the United States and Canada. You know, hate speech is not a concept that’s tolerated in the United States. As far as restrictions on freedom of speech go, you have the criteria of a “true threat” being the one reasonable limit, whereas in Canada, we have hate speech laws. We have human rights tribunals giving fines to stand-up comedians for making jokes about a handicapped celebrity kid (true case).

On the issue of the social media giants effectively acting as agents to the government to hinder some people’s speech, we’re seeing it now. And so then the question is: To the extent that they’re acting as agents to the government, should they not be held to the same standard?

People are not stupid, and the internet has democratized information to some extent. (It has democratized misinformation to some extent as well.) But when people start discovering the corrupt nature of platforms’ relationship with government, or the economically corrupt nature of what social media is purporting to be good-faith fact-checking and censorship, it really causes a massive distrust. It causes people to lend more legitimacy and credibility to what would otherwise be things that people might write off as conspiracy and do their own research and find out more on.

Clockwise from top left: Mark Jamison, Pamela B. Paresky, David Freiheit, and Nadine Strossen at the March 29, 2021 AEI tech webinar, “Free speech in the digital age: Assessing the values and consequences of free expression.”

Nadine, you argued in your book that the way to battle hate speech is with free speech. Tell us about this.

Nadine Strossen: I want to add to Pamela’s great explanation of some of the many virtues of free speech: that in our democratic republic, freedom of expression is more than a matter of individual liberty and self-government. Freedom of speech is essential to self-government.

But freedom of speech also means the rights of willing audience members to hear ideas and information. How can Trump’s critics effectively respond to him if they can’t hear what he’s saying? And incidentally, a number of political analysts believe it was precisely his controversial tweets and other social media posts leading up to the election that helped tilt the election against him.

If you were the head of a social media platform, what would you do regarding freedom of speech and content moderation?

David Freiheit: I would say that to the greatest extent possible, you have the least restrictions possible. But I think, actually, the bigger issue is not the restrictions that are in place; it’s just the selective application of those restrictions. I think if you had clear policy in place that was applied equally and without political discrimination, there would be very little problem. People would accept it as the rules of the game.

Nadine Strossen: I can’t put myself in their seat, but I think about the legitimate business concern of providing what the users want. You don’t do that through some top-down, one-system-fits-all, centralized gatekeeping. Instead, you would facilitate what the techies call “interoperability” and “delegability.” You would open up your platforms with sufficient privacy protections — I’m assured this can be done — to others to install various filtering options, and you as a user can delegate it. You could say, for example, “I don’t want to see graphic violence” or “I don’t want to see nudity except in art” or “I don’t want to hear anti-Semitic speak.” Or you could say, “I want to hear everything.”

Let’s get back to this issue of trust that Pamela and David raised earlier. It seems that on the one hand, the social media companies have to worry about trust in their platforms, but there’s also the issue of us trusting each other and trusting our politicians as well. How do these different aspects of trust play out?

Pamela B. Paresky: We each have a responsibility as members of society to be trustworthy in addition to having our institutions be trustworthy. We need to be trustworthy partners in our society, so we should do a better job individually of checking things out before we spread that misinformation unknowingly ourselves.

And Twitter has done something to try to help us do that, which is: Now, if you want to forward a tweet that has an article in it, it will ask you, “Do you want to read the article first?” So that’s, I think, a useful thing.

Here’s a question from the audience: “Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted at Amazon last week that she wanted to ‘fight to break up Big Tech so you’re not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets.’ Many of her followers cheered while free speech fans cringed. This is a step back for free speech culture, but does it also suggest that there are legal defenses against antitrust actions based on free speech principles?”

David Freiheit: The hypocrisy in this tweet is mind-blowing. This is Elizabeth Warren — a senator who posted one of the defamatory tweets about Nicholas Sandmann — who is, as a senator, hiding behind sovereign immunity to shield herself from liability for that defamation, now saying that the senators should have protection from snotty tweets from the general public to criticize them. This is exactly how censorship gets weaponized to empower the political class to the detriment of the lowly hoi polloi who lose their ability to criticize while the senators literally have the liberty to defame.

And her case is going to the Supreme Court, being represented by Robert Barnes who’s challenging this. But Elizabeth Warren literally invoked sovereign immunity to defend against her defamatory tweet against Nicholas Sandmann, which she refuses to delete from the internet, and it’s still there — all the while saying that senators need protection from snotty tweets? That’s what freedom of speech is about, and that’s what censorship would be about. That is putting the carriage in front of the horse — both literally and ideologically.

Nadine Strossen: That’s such a great point, David, and James Madison made the same point a couple of centuries ago when he said, “In the United States,” and let’s say in Canada, too, “The censorial power is in the people over the government, not in the government over the people.”

