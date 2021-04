Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

President Biden is proposing a massive investment in affordable housing through his infrastructure plan as the coronavirus pandemic pushes home prices to record highs.Housing isn’t a marquee part of the $2.5 trillion proposal Biden unveiled last...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/547257-biden-seeks-spending-spree-on-affordable-housing