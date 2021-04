Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 3

One million jobs would be lost in the first two years if the corporate tax rate increased to 28 percent and other policies went into effect, according to a new study from the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).NAM, in a study conducted by...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/547066-business-groups-study-says-corporate-tax-hike-would-cost-1m-jobs