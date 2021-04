Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

JPMorgan Chase President and CEO Jamie Dimon predicted Wednesday that a post-pandemic U.S. economic expansion may stretch “well into 2023” with the proper federal investments.“I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/546929-dimon-sees-economic-boom-stretching-well-into-2023-with-infrastructure-plan