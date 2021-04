Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 20:01 Hits: 4

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a close ally of President Biden, suggested Wednesday that Congress may not fully cover the costs of Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan, and that the size of the package could come down in order to secure bipartisan...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/546997-coons-says-bipartisan-infrastructure-package-likely-to-be-smaller-not-fully