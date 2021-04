Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

The corporate tax proposals in President Biden’s infrastructure plan would raise revenues by $2.1 trillion over 10 years, according to an analysis by the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM) released Wednesday.Biden last week unveiled a proposal...

