Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 15:44 Hits: 3

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that COVID-19 vaccines and fiscal stimulus will push the global economy to a record growth level of 6 percent in 2021, led by an outsized recovery in the United States."The upgrades in global growth for...

