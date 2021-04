Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 20:07 Hits: 2

U.S. job openings hit the highest level in two years in February as COVID-19 vaccination progress and loosening restrictions helped kick-start the American economy, according to data released Tuesday by the Labor Department.There were roughly 7.4...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/546760-job-openings-rose-to-two-year-high-in-february