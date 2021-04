Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 15:39 Hits: 5

A closely watched gauge of U.S. service sector activity hit a record high in March as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into another gear, according to a report released Monday.The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said Monday that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/546466-service-sector-tracker-hits-record-high-as-economy-recovers-from-covid-19