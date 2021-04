Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 17:11 Hits: 9

At least 55 major profitable companies didn’t pay any federal corporate income taxes last year, according a report by the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP).The group faulted the GOP tax cuts passed in 2017 as well as tax...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/546191-55-major-companies-paid-zero-federal-income-tax-in-2020-watchdog