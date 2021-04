Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 18:10

More than two dozen House Democrats asked the Federal Reserve on Thursday to use its full arsenal of policy tools to direct funding away from the fossil fuel industry and toward communities harmed by climate change and pollution.In a Thursday letter...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/546025-progressives-push-fed-to-drive-funding-away-from-fossil-fuel-companies