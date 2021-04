Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021

President Biden on Wednesday outlined what he called a "bold" $2 trillion plan to make aggressive investments in repairing U.S. infrastructure and addressing climate change with the goal of spurring job creation. The investments would be made...

