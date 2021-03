Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 18:11 Hits: 8

The chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence is among the Republicans forming a campaign against President Biden’s plans to increase taxes to fund his infrastructure package, news outlets reported on Tuesday. Marc Short, a former top...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/545587-marc-short-among-leaders-of-gop-campaign-against-bidens-tax-increases